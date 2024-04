HYDERABAD: A majority of voters in Hyderabad district — which contains the entire Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha segments and a part of the Malkajgiri constituencies — fall in the 30–39 age group, followed by the 40–49 and 20–29 age groups.

The least number of voters are from the 18–19, 80+ and 70–79 age groups. Of the 45,70,138 (45.70 lakh) voters in the district, as many as 13,48,376 fall in the age group of 30 to 39, as of the electoral rolls published on February 8.