After suffering poll debacle, injury, KCR is clueless about his future: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday dared BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to topple his government. “KCR thinks that he can bring down my government as he has a secret deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He can try it with the support of PM,” he said.

“You (KCR) can get the support of Narendra Modi or his grandfather to topple my government. Mine is the government elected by the people and is implementing schemes like free bus travel for women, supplying gas cylinder for Rs 500 and providing Rs 10 lakh Aarogyasri cover. KCR lost his job, suffered an injury, faced a poll debacle and is clueless as to what to do. However, KCR claimed he can finish the Congress at a meeting with his henchmen as if the party is a full bottle (liquor) which could be emptied after 12 pegs,” Revanth said, reiterating that he would be a high-voltage electric wire to shield his MLAs from poaching.

Launching a scathing attack on KCR, he said the BRS election symbol — car — was reduced to scrap and that the former CM was left with no option but to sell it to a scrap dealer. In a stern warning, Revanth said he was not polite like Congress veteran leader K Jana Reddy or late S Jaipal Reddy and would chase KCR in the street.

Stating that former prime minister Indira Gandhi brought Central government organisations like BDL and ICRISAT to Medak, he asked BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao to explain what happened to funds he promised to get from Modi during the Dubbak bypoll.

Either the BJP or BRS has represented the Medak Lok Sabha constituency for the last 25 years, but they failed to bring any central funds or industries, Revanth said.