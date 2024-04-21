Amidst Lok Sabha poll heat, Cabinet expansion rumours swirl in Congress corridors in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Amidst the Lok Sabha elections buzz, conversations regarding the expected Cabinet expansion continue among senior Congress leaders in Telangana. Many expect Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to expand his Cabinet in late June or the first week of July after clarity on the next government at the Centre emerges.
With 12 positions, including that of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, filled, Revanth can opt for seven more members. He faces the formidable task of adhering to caste and community considerations in picking his ministers.
Slip of tongue?
Inadvertently or intentionally, Revanth’s assertion that the Congress would secure 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and he would accommodate a Mudiraj MLA in the Cabinet has sparked discussions in the party. If one goes by the internal discussions in the Congress, the topic invariably drifts towards the lack of representation from major BC communities like Munnuru Kapu, Mudiraj, Yadav etc. Also, there is no representation from Nizamabad, Adilabad and Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy districts. This could limit the options before the chief minister to regional and social considerations.
Srihari’s chances bright
The TPCC chief’s remark has also drawn attention to Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, who happens to be the only legislator from the Mudiraj community.
Also, the MLAs who fancy their chances of making it to the Revanth Reddy Cabinet have begun putting in extra efforts to ensure a majority from their Assembly constituencies are cast in favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidates.
Danam in the race?
Revanth’s remark has also led to speculations that Danam Nagender from the Munnuru Kapu community may be inducted into the Cabinet if he fails to win the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. Nagender would also represent Hyderabad district in the Cabinet, if he were to be inducted.
Meanwhile, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s comment that he would “become the home minister and rein in the BRS MLAs who have been levelling allegations against the Congress government” has caused quite a stir. Rajagopal Reddy’s comment has set off speculation in Congress circles, with many wondering if Revanth would accommodate him in the Cabinet, considering his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is already a minister. Since N Uttam Kumar Reddy represents Nalgonda district in the Cabinet, it would be difficult for Revanth to opt for three ministers from the same region.
The regional balance
From Nizamabad, former minister P Sudharshan Reddy, and first-time MLA and ST community leader Yedma Bojju from Adilabad, Malreddy Ranga Reddy from Ibrahimpatnam and Balu Naik from Devarakonda are believed to figure on the list of probables for the Cabinet positions, either as front-runners or aspirants. Former minister Mahender Reddy is also expecting a post.
However, much hinges on the Lok Sabha elections result and whether the party leadership decides to “reward” some of the BRS MLAs who are rumoured to be waiting to join the Congress with Cabinet posts.
Meanwhile, sources insist that the migrant MLAs from BRS, except for one or two, will be offered nominated posts or corporation chairperson posts.
Buzz over CM’s remark
The chief minister’s assertion that the Congress would secure 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and he would accommodate a Mudiraj MLA in the Cabinet has sparked discussions in the party that more leaders would be inducted in the Council of Ministers.