Amidst Lok Sabha poll heat, Cabinet expansion rumours swirl in Congress corridors in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Amidst the Lok Sabha elections buzz, conversations regarding the expected Cabinet expansion continue among senior Congress leaders in Telangana. Many expect Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to expand his Cabinet in late June or the first week of July after clarity on the next government at the Centre emerges.

With 12 positions, including that of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, filled, Revanth can opt for seven more members. He faces the formidable task of adhering to caste and community considerations in picking his ministers.

Slip of tongue?

Inadvertently or intentionally, Revanth’s assertion that the Congress would secure 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and he would accommodate a Mudiraj MLA in the Cabinet has sparked discussions in the party. If one goes by the internal discussions in the Congress, the topic invariably drifts towards the lack of representation from major BC communities like Munnuru Kapu, Mudiraj, Yadav etc. Also, there is no representation from Nizamabad, Adilabad and Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy districts. This could limit the options before the chief minister to regional and social considerations.

Srihari’s chances bright

The TPCC chief’s remark has also drawn attention to Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, who happens to be the only legislator from the Mudiraj community.

Also, the MLAs who fancy their chances of making it to the Revanth Reddy Cabinet have begun putting in extra efforts to ensure a majority from their Assembly constituencies are cast in favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidates.