BRS and Congress are siblings, no use wasting votes on them: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Describing the similarities between the Congress and BRS as sibling-like, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday recalled that the political origins of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were in the grand old party.

“KCR served as a minister in the UPA government. Congress is bada bhai (elder brother) while BRS is chota bhai (younger brother),” Kishan said, adding that a vote for the BRS would go waste as the people of Telangana firmly believe that the pink party leaders would not remain with the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan alleged that the Congress cheated people with false promises and hence has no right to seek votes. “The Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cheated the people in the name of six guarantees. There is no guarantee that the Congress government will fulfil the promises after the model code of conduct is lifted. The Congress failed to keep its word on implementation of promises within 100 days of coming to power. The Congress has no moral right to seek vote in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.