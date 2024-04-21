Crops in 2.2K acres damaged in past 2 days in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Based on preliminary reports from six districts — Nayanapet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet — the state government has said that the crops in 2,220 acres of land were damaged due to rains and hailstorms in the past two days.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday told officials to visit the affected areas and collect details on the extent of crop loss from the farmers. Additionally, agriculture and horticulture authorities were asked to be on high alert in the wake of paddy harvesting while farmers were advised to take precautions to reduce crop loss due to untimely rains.

He said the district collector would coordinate with field-level officials to ensure that the paddy crop is not drenched and take measures to prevent other crops from getting wet. For this purpose, more than 2 lakh tarpaulin covers have already been made available to the farmers, the minister said.