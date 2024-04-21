INDIA allies CPM, Congress to face off in Bhuvanagiri LS seat in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Differences between the Congress and the CPM, both constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), came to the fore on Saturday with both parties deciding to field their candidates for the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat.

While the Left party’s decision to contest for the Bhuvanagiri seat has raised question marks about the unity among INDIA bloc constituents, the CPM has informed the Congress that it will support the grand old party’s candidates in the remaining 16 seats in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that a majority of the Opposition parties in the country had come together and formed the INDIA bloc with the aim of avoiding a split in Opposition votes and with the objective of defeating the BJP. The Congress, CPI, and CPM are among the constituents of the INDIA bloc along with other regional parties.

However, efforts by the leadership of both the Congress and CPM to forge a cohesive alliance at the state level have been unfruitful. Now that the poll notification has been issued and the process of filing of nominations has begun, both the parties remain unwilling to concede. Fresh from its victory in the Assembly election, the Congress is not ready to give any Lok Sabha seat to its alliance partners CPM and CPI in Telangana. While the CPI appears to be not that keen on contesting, the CPM has already filed its nomination for the Bhuvanagiri seat.