Telangana: 22 students fall sick after eating food in KGBV

ADILABAD: As many as 22 students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Narsapur, fell sick after eating the food provided by the school for dinner, on Friday. The staff then shifted the students to Nirmal government hospital for treatment. All the students were discharged from the hospital and are safe, said the district education officer A Ravinder Reddy.

District collector Ashish Sangwan inspected the school premises, including the kitchen, the dining hall, the water tank, and all the places used for the preparation of the food, and instructed the education department to submit a detailed report on the issue and provide quality treatment to the students who are in the hospital. He also instructed the staff to provide quality food to the students.

On April 3, a case of food poisoning was reported in the same school. This is reportedly the second incident and yet, no serious action was taken by the staff, the parents of the students alleged.

The DC also inspected the drinking water tank provided by Mission Bhagiratha and instructed the officials to clean the tank and regularly release the water. Educational officer Ravinder Reddy said that as per the orders of the district collector, he has terminated three assistant cooks working in the school and issued show cause notice to the in-charge special officer.

He also said that the coordinator working in the district educational department has been shifted to his parent department and relieved from duty.

He also said that on April 3, after the food poisoning incident, the special officer and the cook were terminated. He warned the staff to make sure to not let such incidents occur again otherwise, serious action would be taken against them.