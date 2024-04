HYDERABAD: A former collector of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and some revenue officials are under scanner for allegedly colluding with a private individual and helping the latter encroach forest lands worth hundreds of crores during the tenure of the BRS government. This came to light after the Supreme Court found fault with an affidavit filed by the former Bhupalpally collector supporting the ownership claim of the individual over 106 acres of land in Kompally forest in the district.

The previous government allegedly handed over the land worth around Rs 380 crore to the private individual overruling the objections raised by the forest department.

Keeping in view the Supreme Court’s observations, the government is learnt to be contemplating investigating the entire episode and taking action against the officials who were hand in glove with the encroacher.

The private person approached the court 20 years ago claiming ownership of the 106 acres in the reserve forest in Bhupalpally district. The erstwhile Warangal district court delivered a judgment in favour of the forest department in 1994. Later, he challenged the court order in the high court which also upheld the district court judgment.

However, when filed a review petition in the high court in 2021, he received a favourable judgment. Subsequently, the forest department filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict. The then district collector filed an affidavit in the SC in favour of the individual’s claim without the permission of the government.