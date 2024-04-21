Telangana sees rains & hailstorm, mercury level plummets

HYDERABAD: In a breather from the scorching heat, Hyderabad woke up to a rainy morning with thunderstorms on Saturday.

Light to moderate rains were also experienced in Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy and Nizamabad districts and nearby areas, the IMD said.

Some parts of Nizamabad, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Kamareddy districts reportedly witnessed hailstorms.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 49.5 mm in Jangaon, followed by 33.0 mm in Siddipet and 28.0 mm in Rangareddy, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society. Hyderabad experienced the highest rainfall of 28.0 mm in Serilingampally, while most parts of the city experienced light rainfall.

The highest maximum temperatures however remained above 40°C, with the highest maximum temperature at 43.8°C in Khammam. The city of Hyderabad experienced a dip in the maximum temperatures as the highest was 38.3°C in Kapra.

Yellow alert issued

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Marathwada region and neighbouring areas had become less marked while the trough discontinuity runs from south interior Karnataka to north Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the weather systems, the state will continue to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next seven days. A yellow alert has been issued for the next five days.

Hyderabad will also experience cloudy skies and thundershowers with light rains and lightning, and gusty winds of around 30–40 kmph are very likely to occur over the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 28°C, respectively.