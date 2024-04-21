Telangana: Vinod files papers from Karimnagar, attacks BJP

KARIMNAGAR: Accompanied by party MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Padi Koushik Reddy, BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Addressing the media later, Vinod said the development of Karimnagar ground to a halt after a BJP candidate was elected from the constituency. “If you want an MP to raise the issues faced by Telangana people in Parliament and the development of Karimnagar, vote for me,” he requested voters.

Alleging collusion between the Congress and the BJP, the BRS candidate said, “It is a sign [of alleged conspiracy] that the grand old party is yet to announce a candidate from Karimnagar.”

Asserting that both the BJP and Congress should be “thrown into the Bay of Bengal”, Vinod alleged that the grand old party came to power making false promises while the saffron party resorted to propaganda to deceive people. The people need to teach a befitting lesson to both the parties, he said.

Vinod said that the BJP sanctioned around 150 medical colleges across the country but none to the state. “It is injustice to Telangana,” he opined.

BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay was resorting to communal statements to secure votes, Vinod said, adding that it was due to the former’s alleged incompetence that an IIIT was sanctioned to other places and not to Karimnagar.