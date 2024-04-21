Telangana's Saikiran a role model for Civils aspirants

KARIMNAGAR: Nandala Saikiran, the brilliant mind who clinched the 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, has become a beacon of inspiration for aspirants across the country. Coming from humble beginnings, Saikiran’s journey to success is a testament to determination and grit, as he achieved his dreams without any traditional classroom coaching.
Born in a quaint village of Velichala in Ramadugu mandal, about 15 km from the district headquarters, Saikiran’s educational journey began at Saraswati School. However, his childhood was not without its challenges. Born into a family facing financial hardships, Saikiran’s mother, Laxmi, took up the task of supporting the family by rolling beedies after the untimely passing of his father, Kanthaiah, during Saikiran’s engineering studies at the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. Amidst these trials, he completed his schooling at Teja Residential School and pursued his Intermediate education at Trinity Junior College in Karimnagar.
“Since my childhood days, I dreamt of becoming a collector and to serve the society. It’s a goal I pursued relentlessly, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way”, said Saikiran.
After graduating with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Saikiran secured a job as a hardware engineer with Qualcomm in Hyderabad. However, his mind and heart were set on Civil Services. In May 2021, he embarked on his preparation for the UPSC exam, relying on online study material, notes and insights from previous Civic Service rankers’ interviews.
Despite failing in his first attempt in 2022, Saikiran refused to be deterred. It was in his second attempt in 2023 that he achieved his goal of cracking the UPSC exam. He was stern onto attempting the exam only two or three times showcasing his unwavering dedication.
“I owe my success to my mother’s relentless efforts and hard work. Her sacrifices have brought me to this moment, and I’ll always be grateful,” Saikiran expressed. His achievement has not only brought immense pride to his family but also to the entire community.
Saikiran revealed that during his first attempt, he juggled his job responsibilities with exam preparation. However, after the setback, he made a pivotal decision to quit his job and focus entirely on studying.
Using every spare moment, be it weekends or holidays, Saikiran dedicated himself to his goal. Speaking to TNIE, he said: “I turned to online sources, devouring content on YouTube and various websites, and delved into books for in-depth knowledge. My papers were evaluated by experts and coaching centres online, shaping my preparation strategy.”
As news of Saikiran’s remarkable achievement spread, the villagers of Velichala swelled with pride, proudly claiming him as their own. Former Chopadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and the villagers came together to felicitate and commend his outstanding achievement.