Telangana's Saikiran a role model for Civils aspirants

KARIMNAGAR: Nandala Saikiran, the brilliant mind who clinched the 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, has become a beacon of inspiration for aspirants across the country. Coming from humble beginnings, Saikiran’s journey to success is a testament to determination and grit, as he achieved his dreams without any traditional classroom coaching.

Born in a quaint village of Velichala in Ramadugu mandal, about 15 km from the district headquarters, Saikiran’s educational journey began at Saraswati School. However, his childhood was not without its challenges. Born into a family facing financial hardships, Saikiran’s mother, Laxmi, took up the task of supporting the family by rolling beedies after the untimely passing of his father, Kanthaiah, during Saikiran’s engineering studies at the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. Amidst these trials, he completed his schooling at Teja Residential School and pursued his Intermediate education at Trinity Junior College in Karimnagar.

“Since my childhood days, I dreamt of becoming a collector and to serve the society. It’s a goal I pursued relentlessly, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way”, said Saikiran.

After graduating with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Saikiran secured a job as a hardware engineer with Qualcomm in Hyderabad. However, his mind and heart were set on Civil Services. In May 2021, he embarked on his preparation for the UPSC exam, relying on online study material, notes and insights from previous Civic Service rankers’ interviews.