Two para-cyclists from India break into top-5 of world rankings

HYDERABAD: In a triumphant stride for Indian sports, para-cyclists Jyoti Gaderiya and Arshad Shaik have pedalled their way into the top five of the latest Track Para Rankings, supported by the Hyderabad-based Aditya Mehta Foundation.

Gaderiya, hailing from Maharashtra, soared to the second position in the women’s elite C2 category, while Shaikh, from Andhra Pradesh, claimed the fifth spot in the elite men C2 category.

Previously ranked 15th in the world, Shaikh ascended to fifth position following his stellar performance at the 2024 Asian Track Para-cycling Championships.

Meanwhile, India’s esteemed handcyclist, Prashant Sudarshan Arkal, is embarking on a mission to secure qualification for the Paris Paralympics 2024. Recently, he secured the bronze medal at the World Ability Games (IWAS) held in Thailand.

Prashant is now gearing up for the Paralympic World Cup in Belgium this May 2024, striving to secure his spot in the Paralympics 2024. This marks a historic milestone as India secures its first-ever cycling qualifications for the Paralympics.

“Our vision is to make India a superpower in the world of para sports,” said the AMF, which aids people with disabilities to pursue sporting careers.