After Modi visit euphoria, internal rift worries Adilabad BJP

ADILABAD: Internal discord has derailed the plans of the BJP which was hoping to build on the euphoria created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting held in March in the erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The announcement of the party candidate for the upcoming elections is being blamed for the strife within the party, especially in the district leadership. While some leaders have distanced themselves from the BJP citing a lack of priority, others have outrightly parted ways with the saffron unit expressing dissatisfaction with the candidate selection process. To make matters worse, the selection of BJP mandal presidents in Adilabad district has driven the wedge between the various factions deeper.

It all began with the BJP high command springing a surprise by denying a ticket to sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao. Instead, the party leadership opted to field former MP Goddam Nagesh for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. This upset Bapu Rao’s supporters as the sitting MP commands a significant following within the Adivasi community. Bapu Rao has since maintained a stoic silence and has been skipping party activities.

Former MP Ramesh Rathod has also remained inactive and distant from party affairs in the district. Meanwhile, former MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, found himself sidelined and eventually left the party to join the Congress.