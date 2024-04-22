After Modi visit euphoria, internal rift worries Adilabad BJP

ADILABAD: Internal discord has derailed the plans of the BJP which was hoping to build on the euphoria created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting held in March in the erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.
The announcement of the party candidate for the upcoming elections is being blamed for the strife within the party, especially in the district leadership. While some leaders have distanced themselves from the BJP citing a lack of priority, others have outrightly parted ways with the saffron unit expressing dissatisfaction with the candidate selection process. To make matters worse, the selection of BJP mandal presidents in Adilabad district has driven the wedge between the various factions deeper.
It all began with the BJP high command springing a surprise by denying a ticket to sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao. Instead, the party leadership opted to field former MP Goddam Nagesh for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. This upset Bapu Rao’s supporters as the sitting MP commands a significant following within the Adivasi community. Bapu Rao has since maintained a stoic silence and has been skipping party activities.
Former MP Ramesh Rathod has also remained inactive and distant from party affairs in the district. Meanwhile, former MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, found himself sidelined and eventually left the party to join the Congress.
The BJP’s troubles have since then extended to its local leadership, with Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, who switched from the BRS to the saffron party, complaining of being ignored. He has since rejoined the BRS.
Despite the BJP’s historic achievement in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of winning the Adilabad seat, the internal strife has cast a shadow over its prospects in 2024. With the elections barely weeks away, BJP leaders are wary of the challenge. However, they are optimistic that they would be able to unite the party ranks and retain the seat.
Meanwhile, to gauge public sentiment, the party has undertaken internal surveys, reaching out to constituents via phone calls. However, recent disappointments during booth level activists’ meetings have been seen as a warning sign by the BJP state in-charge, enough to merit a report.