Climate, environmental issues remain neglected in LS election manifestos

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, environment and climate action groups are raising concerns about the less talked-about issues related to environmental challenges, climate crisis, and their adverse effects on the economy and the common people.

Environmentalists, citing the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) of 2022, said that India ranked at the bottom of the list of 180 countries, at the 180th position, in terms of addressing environmental challenges and related policymaking, which are equally pivotal for the country’s growth.

While climate change and environmental issues are part of the manifestos of the leading political parties, the BJP and the Congress, activists said that the manifestos and assurances must be implemented in letter and spirit by the new government to ensure environmental justice, which is directly linked to social and economic justice, especially for the most vulnerable sections of the country.

The Congress has dedicated two pages under the ‘environment’ and ‘water management’ sections in its election manifesto, where it discusses environment, climate change, disaster management, and proposed action plans such as the New Deal Investment Programme, National Clean Air Programme, protecting the coastal zones of the country, water harvesting, among other issues concerning the environment and climate.

On the other hand, the BJP’s manifesto under the section of ‘Modi ki Guarantee for Sustainable Bharat’ talks about reducing air pollution across 131 cities, reducing carbon emissions, launching a green corridor, and expanding the green credit programme, among other points related to environmental issues in the three-page document.