Crunchy deets: For Jagga, Rahul Gandhi embodies Rama’s ideals, legacy

For T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, the outspoken TPCC working president, Rahul Gandhi “embodies the essence of Lord Rama’s legacy and principles.” During an informal chat with the reporters, the former Sangareddy MLA accused the BJP leaders of “exploiting” the name of Lord Rama for political gains and urged the people to elect Rahul Gandhi as prime minister to ensure that “Rama rajya” is established in the country. Taking a dig at the BJP leaders, he said that Lord Rama never advocated that a temple be built in his name.

A leaky Congress cauldron?

The BJP legislature party leader has recently launched pointed attacks on the Telangana Congress and its leaders — from B-tax to land allocation by the state government to a foundation led by a BRS MP. He was earlier a part of the grand old party. Some Congress leaders believe that Aleti Maheshwar Reddy’s friends inside their party are giving him information, which he is using to attack the chief minister.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy