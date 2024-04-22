Migrated leaders may wean away BRS votes, affect its chances

HYDERABAD: The exodus of leaders of all hues from the BRS into the Congress and BJP is likely to hurt it in the Lok Sabha elections by splitting its votes as a majority of the candidates in the fray were till recently members of the pink party.

In most of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress and BJP candidates are recent migrants from the BRS.

For example, votes that the BRS could have counted on in the Warangal Lok Sabha seat till recently are likely to be split between it, the Congress and BJP. The Congress has fielded MLA Kadiyam Srihari’s daughter Kadiyam Kavya, who recently joined its fold from the BRS. On other hand, the BJP nominee is former MLA Aruri Ramesh, who was elected to the Assembly twice from Wardhanpet on BRS ticket. The BRS has given the ticket to ZP chairman Sudheer Kumar. The Congress has won six of the seven Assembly seats that come under the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, the other seat was won by Kadiyam Srihari.

In Adilabad, the BJP has fielded former MP Godem Nagesh, who recently joined the party from the BRS. His candidacy might divide the major vote share traditionally held by the BRS, which won the seat in 2019. Meanwhile, the BRS has nominated former MLA Atram Sakku.