Migrated leaders may wean away BRS votes, affect its chances

HYDERABAD: The exodus of leaders of all hues from the BRS into the Congress and BJP is likely to hurt it in the Lok Sabha elections by splitting its votes as a majority of the candidates in the fray were till recently members of the pink party.
In most of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress and BJP candidates are recent migrants from the BRS.
For example, votes that the BRS could have counted on in the Warangal Lok Sabha seat till recently are likely to be split between it, the Congress and BJP. The Congress has fielded MLA Kadiyam Srihari’s daughter Kadiyam Kavya, who recently joined its fold from the BRS. On other hand, the BJP nominee is former MLA Aruri Ramesh, who was elected to the Assembly twice from Wardhanpet on BRS ticket. The BRS has given the ticket to ZP chairman Sudheer Kumar. The Congress has won six of the seven Assembly seats that come under the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, the other seat was won by Kadiyam Srihari.
In Adilabad, the BJP has fielded former MP Godem Nagesh, who recently joined the party from the BRS. His candidacy might divide the major vote share traditionally held by the BRS, which won the seat in 2019. Meanwhile, the BRS has nominated former MLA Atram Sakku.
Chevella presents a similar scenario, with the Congress nominating sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy, who switched from the BRS. The BJP’s candidate, Konda Visweshwar Reddy, too was elected on a BRS ticket in 2014 and the both could draw away BRS BRS voters.
In Zaheerabad, BRS sitting MP BB Patil’s decision to join the BJP and contest the elections might split the BRS votes, as the party has fielded Gali Anil Kumar, who is relatively new to the constituency.
In Nagarkurnool, BRS sitting MP Ramulu joined the BJP from the BRS. The saffron party has fielded Ramulu’s son Bharat. The BRS, on the other hand, has nominated RS Praveen Kumar, a decision that could see its second-rung leaders and cadre drifting away.
In Mahabubabad, former BRS MP Prof Sitaram Naik joined the BJP. He is facing sitting MP Maloth Kavitha which could split the BRS votes and improve the BJP’s vote share. However, the Congress is quite strong in this constituency, having won the majority of Assembly seats that come under this Lok Sabha constituency.
In Malkajgiri, former minister Eatala Rajender’s candidacy on a BJP ticket may dent the BRS vote share, given his rapport with BRS leaders at the grassroots level. The BRS has fielded Ragidi Laxma Reddy, who faces the prospect of a divided vote share since Rajender is a popular figure in the constituency, despite not being a local.
Secunderabad seat will witness a engrossing contest between two former pink party MLAs — Danam Nagender who is the Congress candidate and T Padma Rao from the BRS. They go up against the BJP’s state unit chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.
In Bhongir, former MP Boora Narsaiah contesting on a BJP ticket can split the BRS vote, given the fact that he has maintained his connection with the pink party cadre. The BRS has fielded Kayam Mallesh. Sources say that Narsaiah may be able to tap into the BRS vote bank.
Nalgonda presents an interesting scenario with former MLA S Saidi Reddy contesting on a BJP ticket after joining from the BRS. The BRS has fielded Krishna Reddy, brother of former MLA K Bhupal Reddy.
BRS candidates are facing their former party colleagues in seven to eight Lok Sabha constituencies and it’s anybody’s guess as to who the voters will back in this crucial election.