Modi admitted failure to curb flow of black money, says Professor Haragopal

HYDERABAD: Retired University of Hyderabad (UOH) Professor Haragopal said that the Union government could have curbed the flow of black money through taxation, I-T, and other law enforcement agencies instead of electoral bonds.

Haragopal was speaking at a talk titled ‘Election 2024: Democracy and Constitution in Danger’ at Madina Public School on Sunday. He was joined by eminent Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan, and RTI activist, Anjali Bharadwaj.

“Right from the beginning, when the BJP government came to power in 2014, the major slogan was that Congress was corrupt, and there is a lot of money inside India and overseas, especially in Swiss banks. If it is brought back, Rs 15 lakh could be given to every family. But after 10 years, suddenly this issue of electoral bonds has come up,” said Haragopal, adding, “I don’t know how anybody justifies that it (electoral bonds) is not a corrupt practice because the Supreme Court has declared it unconstitutional and illegal.”

The former professor went on to say, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said during an interview while referring to electoral bonds that there is a lot of flow of black money in India, if you say that you are accepting that there is a lot of black money in India. In 10 years, this government has promised the people that our entire focus will be to root out black money, and when demonetisation was announced, the entire process was to put a leash on black money. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says if they are elected to power again, they will bring back the electoral bonds, but how can you when it is already unconstitutional?”