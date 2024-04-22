Paddy soaked due to official negligence, alleges Karimnagar MP Bandi

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded that the state government procure all the paddy that was soaked in the recent unseasonal rain.

Sanjay visited Veernapalli mandal in Sircilla district where he met farmers and listened to their woes. The BJP leader alleged there were no proper facilities at the paddy procurement centres. “Farmers are left with no option but to sell their produce below MSP to brokers. They are distressed at the paltry amount offered by brokers for their produce,” the MP said.

He blamed official apathy for the paddy brought to the paddy procurement centres being soaked due to untimely rains. “All socked paddy should be procured at MSP,” Sanjay demanded.

The farmers complained that there were no tarpaulin sheets for them to protect their paddy. “For the last 15 days, we have been waiting to sell our produce at the PPC,” a farmer complained. Another farmer alleged that millers were discounting four to five kg of paddy, claiming it was dust.