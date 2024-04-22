People will surely vote for Modi & BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Union Minister Kishan

Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism G Kishan Reddy asserted that his party will cross double digits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking to a TNIE team as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, Kishan Reddy rubbished the Congress and BRS allegations that the BJP, which won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, did not do anything for the state.

“National highways, free rice distribution, ESI hospitals, development of railway infrastructure and revival of the fertiliser factory — are they not projects taken up by the Centre? We are establishing a railway wagon manufacturing factory at Kazipet that will provide employment to around 3,000 people. We sanctioned a textile park for the state. Farmers here are benefiting from fertiliser subsidy,” he pointed out.

Kishan, the sitting MP from Secunderabad who has been fielded by the party from the segment again, laughed off the Congress claim that the BRS has fielded weak candidates in five LS seats to facilitate the victory of the BJP.

Summing up the character of A Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan said that Revanth appears to have learnt a lesson from KCR’s follies and developed cordial ties with the Centre. “During BRS rule, I wrote more than 50 letters to him seeking allocation of land for projects that the Centre was ready to construct. But he did not respond to any of them. Telangana people threw him out of power and confined him to his farmhouse,” he said.

You just filed your nomination papers today. How is your campaigning going on in Secunderabad and other places in the state?

After filing the nomination, I directly came to your (The New Indian Express) office. I started campaigning in my constituency much before the candidates of other parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far addressed public meetings in Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Jagtial, Malkajgiri and Adilabad. While the BJP is ahead in campaigning in Telangana, the Congress has not even announced its full list of candidates. The people of the country want Narendra Modi to become prime minister once again. In the recent Assembly elections, many may not have voted for the BJP, but they will definitely vote for Modi and our party in the Lok Sabha polls. The youth, cutting across party affiliation in rural areas, are in favour of Narendra Modi. We are concentrating on door-to-door campaigns as we believe that there would be no use holding massive public meetings to reach out to voters.

Who is your main rival in Secunderabad?

Only if they start campaigning can we say something. Moreover, both candidates belong to the BRS. While Padma Rao Goud is the BRS candidate, Congress candidate Danam Nagender is a BRS MLA. Only after they start campaigning will we get some clarity on many issues like whether they will contest or withdraw or whether new candidates will come in their place. No matter who my rival is, I will give it my all and treat even independent candidates as strong opponents.

How many seats are you expecting to win in Telangana?

We are hopeful of winning seats in double digits. It could be anywhere between 10 and 17.