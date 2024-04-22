Telangana: 14 held for gambling, Rs 53K seized

HYDERABAD: A seed scientist who was organising a gambling base in Medchal was apprehended along with 13 others on Sunday. The Cyberabad SOT in a joint operation with Medchal police seized Rs 53,510 cash and plastic gambling coins worth Rs 61,620.

The accused – Pegineni Rajesh – is a senior scientist at Nuziveedu Seeds company. According to SOT officials, Rajesh was reportedly in the business of conducting large-scale illegal gambling over the past three years.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in Kandlakoya Teachers Colony and found 14 people involved in gambling. The police seized 36 sets of playing cards and 13 mobile phones. On investigation, the police revealed that Rajesh conducted up to 50 games in a day and he charged Rs 1,000 per game and also charged a commission for organising the game. Additionally, he took a day’s advance of Rs 20,000 from each person and in turn, he gave them plastic gambling coins.

While a number 100 plastic coin costs Rs 2,000, a number 50 coin costs Rs 1,000, number 25 coin costs Rs 500 and so on.