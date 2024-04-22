Telangana: Former minister Harish urges farmers not to resort to distress sales

SIDDIPET: Former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday urged farmers not to resort to distress sales of their paddy but wait for minimum support price (MSP).

Harish Rao visited the paddy purchase centre in Peddakodur village to inspect the damage caused by the unseasonal rains that lashed the district on Saturday.

At the PPC, farmers narrated their grievances to the former minister. They said that they had been waiting at the PPC for 15 days for officials to procure their produce. They said that the paddy brought to the PCC was soaked by the unexpected rain.

Responding to their woes, Harish Rao assured the farmers of bringing their grievances to the notice of the authorities to expedite the purchasing process. He asked the farmers not to approach middlemen who tend to offer low prices.

During his interaction with additional collector and Civil Supplies Department officials, Harish Rao questioned them regarding the undue delay in procuring the paddy. He urged them to prioritise farmers’ interests.