Telangana on yellow alert, rain likely for next three days

HYDERABAD: Despite the rains and thundershowers, the mercury levels in the state continued to soar as the maximum temperatures remained on a higher side on Sunday.

Khammam remained the hottest district in the state with the highest maximum temperature of 44.9 °C, followed by Jagtial at 44.8 °C and Nalgonda at 44.7 °C.

Noticeably, all the 33 districts reported the maximum temperatures above 40 °C, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society.

The city also recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.26 °C at Chandanagar.

As per the IMD reports, light to moderate rains and thundershowers with surface winds of around 40 kmph were experienced in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

The IMD further said that the trough from south interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu runs from south Chattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers will be experienced in the next three days till April 24, post which the dry weather will prevail in the state.