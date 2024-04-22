Two-day rheumatology conference by KIMS hospital comes to an end

HYDERABAD: The two-day Clinical Rheumatology Conference, 2024 (CRC2024), held at KIMS Hospitals concluded on Sunday with participation of more than 400 rheumatologists across the country.

The conference, inaugurated by Dr B Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, and Dr Minu Bajpai, Executive Director of National Boards of Examinations, featured a diverse array of topics ranging from Rheumatoid Arthritis to rare rheumatic conditions.

The biannual event, renowned for its focus on advancing treatment methodologies for rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, proved to be a unique and enriching experience for all attendees. Additionally, 260 case abstracts were submitted from across India, showcasing the depth and breadth of rheumatology research in the country.

Dr Minu Bajpai, Hon Executive Director, National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, said, “I am delighted to witness the unprecedented success of the Clinical Rheumatology Conference 2024, which has attracted 400 delegates due to its innovative format focusing on interactive patient case scenarios. Rheumatological diseases impact individuals across all stratas of society, emphasising the urgent need for public awareness. As the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences launches initiatives like the Joint accreditation scheme and a fellowship in Artificial Intelligence, we aim to bridge the gap in specialist availability and enhance technology literacy among clinicians, ultimately improving patient care, research, and medical education.”

Attendees said that the conference provided a valuable opportunity to exchange knowledge, discuss challenging cases, and their understanding of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.