Venkat as qualified as me for CM’s post: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that if there is any other leader in the Congress who is as qualified as himself to become chief minister, it is Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He said that he was chosen by the party to head the government under special circumstances and was treating the CM post as a responsibility by working for 18 hours a day for the welfare of the poor and marginalised sections.

Addressing a meeting during campaigning for Congress Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Revanth recalled the contribution of communist leaders from Nalgonda and Bhongir regions in liberating Hyderabad from the Nizam. CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy, who participated in the meeting, extended full support to the Congress in the elections. He made it clear that the CPI will support the Congress and not its ally, the CPM, whose candidate is also in the fray. Notably, the CPI has a considerable presence in Munugode Assembly constituency, which forms part of the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment.

Amid criticism over the party not giving a single ticket in the LS polls to any leader from the Madiga community, he asserted that his government gave key posts to Goud, Mudiraj, Yadav, Kuruma and Madiga leaders. He claimed social justice was possible only through the Congress.