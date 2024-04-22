With 20 days left, parties in Telangana deploy heavy artillery

HYDERABAD: With less than three weeks left before voters choose their representative for Parliament, campaigning is picking up in Telangana.

While the Congress is yet to finalise candidates for three seats of the 17 seats in the state, the party has intensified its campaign. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the party’s star campaigner, is touring the constituencies and addressing massive rallies while his party candidates file their nomination papers.

The Telangana unit of the Congress plans to rope in its top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in the coming days.

Priyanka is likely to address a major public meeting in Adilabad or Nizamabad in the next 10 days, while Rahul is expected to address two mammoth public meetings covering Malkajgiri, Bhongir, Secunderabad and Medak Lok Sabha seats.

Revanth plans to address around 20 public meetings and 15 roadshows across all the Lok Sabha constituencies to help the party achieve its target of winning at least 14 seats in the state. Other ministers in charge of various Lok Sabha segments too are focusing on their constituencies and will remain there until the elections conclude.