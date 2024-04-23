1.2 tonnes of banned GM seeds seized by Cyberabad police

HYDERABAD: Two smugglers transporting 1,200 kg of banned BG-II/HT cotton seed from Karnataka to Mancherial were arrested by the Cyberabad SOT at Shameerpet. The seeds worth Rs 30 lakh were concealed under 1,560 kg of onion bags in the truck, the police said.

The accused — Gaddam Srikanth (38) and Goshika Naveen Kumar (31) — are professional drivers who have been involved in smuggling of the prohibited seeds for the past few years.

According to the police, Suresh is the owner of the vehicle and Siddaiah is the receiver of the seeds. The duo reportedly paid Rs 5,000 for a trip and asked the drivers to go to Kushtagi town in Karnataka to purchase the seeds banned by the Telangana government.