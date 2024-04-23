3 held in Hyderabad for selling adulterated milk

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police arrested three persons involved in adulterating and selling milk to unwitting buyers in Habeeb Nagar and Mehdipatnam areas. The police seized 80 litres of adulterated milk, 15 packets of 1L milk, 1 litre of ammonium sulphate and kesar colour.

The accused — P Prabhakar Reddy (40) — has a premises in Kachiguda. He has two workers — Santosh Sada and Kodiganti Pavan — who helped him deliver the product to people. According to the police, Prabhakar purchased milk from HF Cows in Dilsukhnagar and added water to dilute it. He then added ammonia sulphate and mixed some kesar yellow colour to make it resemble the colour of milk.