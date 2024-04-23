ACB raids sub-registrar, finds assets worth over Rs 2 crores

HANAMKONDA: ACB sleuths conducted searches at the residence of Mahabubabad sub-registrar Tasleema Mohammed and found alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 2,94,84,547, including Rs 1,92,900 in cash.
The sleuths started their searches on Monday morning at the residences of Tasleema and her relatives in Hanamkonda, Suryapet and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.
According to a press release, she acquired disproportionate assets by indulging in corrupt practices.
During the searches, the ACB sleuths found property documents of five houses worth Rs 2,07,00,426, six open plots worth Rs 12,01,500 and agriculture land worth Rs 20.4 lakh.
The market value of the properties will be much higher than the official value. The ACB also found Rs 1,92,900 in cash and a bank balance of Rs 98,787, household articles worth Rs 9,04,800, and vehicles worth Rs 23,66,218.