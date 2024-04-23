ACB raids sub-registrar, finds assets worth over Rs 2 crores

HANAMKONDA: ACB sleuths conducted searches at the residence of Mahabubabad sub-registrar Tasleema Mohammed and found alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 2,94,84,547, including Rs 1,92,900 in cash.

The sleuths started their searches on Monday morning at the residences of Tasleema and her relatives in Hanamkonda, Suryapet and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

According to a press release, she acquired disproportionate assets by indulging in corrupt practices.