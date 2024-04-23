BJP, Congress surveys predict close contest in 7 segments in Telangana

Meanwhile, both the parties have started commissioning weekly surveys. As the trends being predicted by these surveys are changing by the day, the parties are also planning to change their strategies in the coming days.

According to both BJP and Congress sources, their respective internal survey reports indicate that there will be a close contest between the two parties in seven constituencies — Nizamabad, Adilabad, Bhongir, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Zaheerabad and Secunderabad.

The internal surveys are also predicting that the vote share difference between their respective candidates will be just three to five per cent.

In the coming days, both the parties will be further intensifying their campaigns. This, along with the influence their respective star campaigners have on the electorate, will decide the future of their candidates.

The BJP is relying on the Modi wave and achievements of the BJP-led NDA government’s 10-year rule to secure as many seats as possible. The Congress, on the other hand, is hoping that campaigning by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as well as the CM, along with his 100-day governance record, will turn the tide in its favour.