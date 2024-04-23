BJP MLA booked for violating election code in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police registered another case against BJP’s Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for organising Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra beyond the allotted hours and violating the election code. The Sultan Bazar police registered the FIR originally on April 18.
According to the FIR, Raja Singh conducted the procession beyond the allotted time near Hanuman Vyamshala, Koti and held a public meeting.
“He had to finish the meeting by 10 pm but on April 17 at about 11.15 pm, Raja Singh with Shailender and other organisers created nuisance by using loud DJ sound and speeches,” the FIR reads. It also noted that Raja Singh’s meeting was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The complaint was registered by a sub-inspector of the Sultan Bazar police who was performing bandobast duties at Koti when the alleged MCC violation took place.
The case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance) r/w 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
On the same day, the Afzalgunj police also registered a suo moto case against the MLA for conducting the procession although the permission for the same was denied by the officials.
The complaint observed that Singh addressed the public and influenced them by his speech to gain the voters by doing wrongful restraint and causing congestion of traffic. He also lit firecrackers and created public nuisance by violating the orders, the complaint read.