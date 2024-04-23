BJP MLA booked for violating election code in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police registered another case against BJP’s Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for organising Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra beyond the allotted hours and violating the election code. The Sultan Bazar police registered the FIR originally on April 18.

According to the FIR, Raja Singh conducted the procession beyond the allotted time near Hanuman Vyamshala, Koti and held a public meeting.

“He had to finish the meeting by 10 pm but on April 17 at about 11.15 pm, Raja Singh with Shailender and other organisers created nuisance by using loud DJ sound and speeches,” the FIR reads. It also noted that Raja Singh’s meeting was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).