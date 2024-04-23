BJP's Vishweshwar is Telangana's richest candidate

HYDERABAD: BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is contesting from Chevella Lok Sabha segment, is the richest candidate in fray in the state.

According to his affidavits, the total assets of Vishweshwar Reddy’s family, both movable and immovable, are worth around Rs 4,500 crore. His movable assets are worth Rs 1,178.73 crore. The value of his wife Sangita Reddy’s immovable assets is Rs 3,203.90 crore and their dependent son has movable assets worth Rs 107.44 crore. The value of immovable assets of Vishweshwar Reddy is Rs 32.23 lakh, Sangita Reddy’s is Rs 1.55 crore and their dependent son is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Vishweshwar Reddy’s movable assets included gold ornaments with diamonds and precious stones (Wt. 862 gms) worth Rs 60 lakhs. His wife has gold ornaments with diamonds and precious stones and silver articles worth Rs 10.40 crore.