Cases against 30 officials in Hyderabad for skipping poll training classes

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad district electoral officer has registered criminal cases against 30 officials, including teachers, professors and officials from the commercial taxes department, for not attending training classes ahead of LS polls.

Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose has taken serious exception to the officials skipping the training classes and stated that criminal cases under Section 134 of the RP Act 1951 have been registered against them.

A few days ago, the Hyderabad district election authority booked similar cases against 10 officials for not attending training classes.

Under no circumstances will the absentees be spared, Ronald Rose said.