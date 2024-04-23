'Fair chance for BRS to win good number of Lok Sabha seats,' says KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Stating that ways to resolve the issues being faced by people should be on the agenda of political parties, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he would make an effort to “eliminate the frauds of Congress and BJP” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla, he urged his party cadre to ensure that the BRS wins maximum seats in the LS polls.

“In the Assembly elections, the Congress won many seats by a narrow margin. It came to power by making false promises. But within 100 days, people are disappointed with its government. Now, there is strong resentment against the Congress government," he said and added that the BRS has a fair chance of winning a good number of Lok Sabha seats.