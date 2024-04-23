'Fair chance for BRS to win good number of Lok Sabha seats,' says KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Stating that ways to resolve the issues being faced by people should be on the agenda of political parties, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he would make an effort to “eliminate the frauds of Congress and BJP” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the urban cluster-level meeting of the BRS at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla, he urged his party cadre to ensure that the BRS wins maximum seats in the LS polls.
“In the Assembly elections, the Congress won many seats by a narrow margin. It came to power by making false promises. But within 100 days, people are disappointed with its government. Now, there is strong resentment against the Congress government," he said and added that the BRS has a fair chance of winning a good number of Lok Sabha seats.
The former minister alleged that the Congress leaders are threatening people stating that the free bus travel for women scheme would be stopped if they don’t not vote for their party in the upcoming polls.
Targeting BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Sircilla MLA alleged that though the latter has been an MP for five years, he has done nothing for Karimnagar.
He also urged party workers to make BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s roadshow in Sircilla on May 10 a grand success.