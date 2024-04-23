Hyderabad techie falls into open water sump at PG, dies

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old software engineer died after accidentally falling into an open water sump about two yards from the gate of his PG at Anjaiah Nagar on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Shaikh Akhmal Sufiyan, was returning to Shanmukh Men’s PG around 10.40 am with a grocery bag. He walked straight towards his PG main door without noticing that the sump was uncovered and fell into it.

A child who noticed that someone had fallen into the sump shouted and alerted a man who looked into the water sump and tried to rescue Akhmal.

“They tried to rescue him but it was a narrow space and when they rescued him after a few minutes, he had already drowned and succumbed to internal injuries,” said Raidurgam SHO Ch Venkanna.