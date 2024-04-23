'INDIA bloc fragmented, struggling to find common ground': Piyush Goyal

HYDERABAD: Describing the INDIA bloc as “fragmented”, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday alleged that members of the alliance are struggling to find common ground on key issues. The Union minister participated in the nomination rallies of BJP’s candidates for the Chevella and Zaheerabad constituencies.
Speaking in Chevella, Goyal said, “In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised Rahul and the Congress, while Mamata has done the same. In turn, Rahul has also criticised both Pinarayi and Mamata”.
‘Owaisi will lose’
The Union minister said the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “imminent” in the upcoming polls. Predicting a resounding victory for BJP candidates across the board, he said that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will be defeated in the high-profile Hyderabad seat.
Stating that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections hold the potential to fully reshape the nation’s destiny, Goyal said that Modi’s envisions to make India the third largest economy in the world while tackling poverty.
BJP’s Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy opined that Modi was protecting the nation and ‘dharma’.
Stating that people trust Modi because he consistently delivers on his promises, Vishweshwar said, “In contrast, the Congress manifesto overpromises without considering practical constraints as it is primarily crafted to win elections rather than to genuinely fulfilling commitments”.
As an MP representing Chevella with the BJP at the Centre, Vishweshwar said that he would actively work towards securing funds for development and implement various schemes that will directly benefit the citizens.