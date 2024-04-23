'INDIA bloc fragmented, struggling to find common ground': Piyush Goyal

HYDERABAD: Describing the INDIA bloc as “fragmented”, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday alleged that members of the alliance are struggling to find common ground on key issues. The Union minister participated in the nomination rallies of BJP’s candidates for the Chevella and Zaheerabad constituencies.

Speaking in Chevella, Goyal said, “In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised Rahul and the Congress, while Mamata has done the same. In turn, Rahul has also criticised both Pinarayi and Mamata”.

‘Owaisi will lose’

The Union minister said the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “imminent” in the upcoming polls. Predicting a resounding victory for BJP candidates across the board, he said that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will be defeated in the high-profile Hyderabad seat.