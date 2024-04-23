'Modi spreading hatred': CM Revanth Reddy

On Modi’s comment that the Congress would take away ‘mangalsutras’ from Hindu women and give them to Muslims if it came to power, Revanth said the PM was afraid of losing the Lok Sabha elections and therefore trying to promote hatred between two different communities, religions and regions.

“We (Congress) have made a Constitution so strong that even brothers cannot divide properties as per their wish. Also, one cannot transfer his properties to his wards as there is a procedure laid under the Constitution. Under such a system, will it be possible to give Hindu assets to Muslims? Doesn’t Modi who served as a chief minister for 13 years and PM for 10 years know this? Modi is making wild allegations only out of fear of losing the election,” Revanth remarked.

Speaking at Adilabad while campaigning for Congress candidate Athram Suguna, the CM said that his government was committed to constructing the Tummidihatti project, which was proposed as part of Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Project in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

He also promised to revive the cement factory in Adilabad and the sugar factory in Nizamabad. He said that he has set up a cabinet sub-committee to study the feasibility of revival of the sugar factory and promised that he would ensure that it is reopened by September 17.

Speaking at Medchal, Revanth said that Malkajgiri was one of the five LS segments where BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Modi entered into a secret pact in return for K Kavitha’s bail. He appealed to the people to reject the “conspiracies” of the BRS and BJP.

To ensure free & fair polls, action must be taken against PM, says MP Renuka

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said that Hindu women know how and why to protect their mangalsutras, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not take it away from them. She was responding to the comments of the prime minister that the Congress would give mangalsutras of Hindu women to Muslims.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Renuka said the Muslims would not accept the mangalsutras even if it were to be offered to them. She sought to remind the prime minister that ‘Sare Jaha Se Acha’ was written by a Muslim. Demanding action against the prime minister over his alleged hate speech in Rajasthan, Renuka said, “I want to see what action is taken against him” She said that she would believe the upcoming elections are free and fair only if action is initiated against the prime minister. Renuka also alleged that the PM was misusing his office.