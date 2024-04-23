Nalgonda admin defies CEO orders on exempting retiring staff from poll duty

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda district administration is allegedly defying the orders issued by State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj exempting the employees who will be retiring within the next six months from election duty.

In a letter dated April 2, 2024, the CEO referred to the representation made by Progressive Teachers’ Federation general secretary P Nagireddy seeking exemption for teachers who are going to retire in the next six months from Lok Sabha election duty and requested the election officers concerned to take “necessary action”.

The CEO also issued another memo on April 4, 2024 requesting the election officers concerned to take necessary action on representation made by Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam chief secretary N Suresh seeking exemption for employees, who are above 60 years, from election duty.

According to officials, 9,700 personnel are required to oversee the polling process at 2,061 polling stations across the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency where a total of 17,22,521 voters will be exercising their franchise on May 13. Staff from various government departments have been called for election duty. Despite the CEO’s instructions, the Nalgonda district administration has reportedly given election duty to more than 50 employees who are going to retire in the next six months.