Nalgonda records 45°C as temp rises across Telangana

The IMD said that a trough from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Kerala across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulations, the state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places for next five days, and a yellow alert has been issued for the same for the next three days.

In addition, the temperatures in the state are likely to rise by 2-3°C during the next five days and the IMD has issued a partial yellow and orange alert for maximum temperatures in the range of 36-40°C and 41-44°C respectively for the next five days in the state.

In the next 48 hours, some parts of Hyderabad are likely to experience light rain or thundershowers whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 41°C and 26°C.