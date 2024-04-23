'NSP built when Nehru was PM,' TPCC president tells BJP

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy sought to remind the political history of India to the BJP and said that it was the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, who established public sector companies and also encouraged investments in the private sector to create employment.

Jayaprakash Reddy said that India’s political history was as real as Ramayana and Mahabharat. He said that Nehru constructed irrigation projects to eliminate hunger deaths. He said that the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects were built during Nehru’s rule.