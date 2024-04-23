'Promise to waive crop loans by Aug 15 or resign,' Harish challenges Telangana CM

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to resign from his post if crop loans worth Rs 39,000 crore are not waived for farmers by August 15. He was speaking during a party meeting in Kondapur on Monday.
He said that the people of Telangana have understood that the Congress only makes empty promises and pointed out that Revanth, who had promised to fulfil all promises within 100 days of coming to power, was yet to deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount into the accounts of farmers.
Harish criticised how a person who could not pay the full amount of Rythu Bandhu could waive the farmers’ loans amounting to Rs 39,000 crore. He added that the Congress is making empty promises of waiving off the loans by August 15 just to win the upcoming elections.
The MLA said that the guarantees given by Congress before the Assembly polls would lead to its defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a meeting in Nalgonda, Harish alleged that the chief minister was blackmailing voters by saying that all the schemes will be discontinued if they do not cast their vote for the Congress. The former minister claimed that farmers’ suicides started to spike after the Congress came to power.
‘100+ reasons to defeat Congress’
In Nalgonda, Harish said there are more than a hundred reasons why the Congress must be defeated. Apart from the crop loan waiver, he said the party had failed to provide bonus during grain procurement, hike Aasara pension amount and provide financial assistance to women