Rijiju campaigns for BJP Mahabubabad candidate

MAHBUBABAD: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the people to vote for the BJP and to ensure the development of the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs).

He took part in a roadshow in Mahabubabad on Monday. Addressing the crowd, he said that only two ministers from the SC and ST communities have been law ministers — Dr BR Ambedkar and himself — in the Union Cabinet.

It must be noted that B Shankaranand who served as the law minister in 1988–89 as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet is reportedly from the SC community. Rijiju’s successor, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is also from the SC community.