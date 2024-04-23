Rijiju campaigns for BJP Mahabubabad candidate

MAHBUBABAD: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the people to vote for the BJP and to ensure the development of the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs).
He took part in a roadshow in Mahabubabad on Monday. Addressing the crowd, he said that only two ministers from the SC and ST communities have been law ministers — Dr BR Ambedkar and himself — in the Union Cabinet.
It must be noted that B Shankaranand who served as the law minister in 1988–89 as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet is reportedly from the SC community. Rijiju’s successor, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is also from the SC community.
“After being the law minister, I am still a part of the Union Cabinet as the food processing industries minister,” he said.
Referring to a NITI Aayog report — Multidimensional poverty in India 2022–23 — Rijiju said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, managed to pull 25 crore people out of poverty in India.
Asserting that the country needs the leadership of Modi for the development of below-poverty-line (BPL) families, the Union minister urged the people attending the roadshow to vote for Professor Azmeera Seetaram Naik of the BJP for the fast-track development of Mahabubabad.
“I assure you that food processing units will be established in the constituency after the Modi government comes to power a third time,” said Rijiju.