Samsung told to pay Rs 25k to customer for selling AC without Wi-Fi feature

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad II, has directed Samsung to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a customer for selling an air conditioner that lacked the promised features.

According to the complainant, Stanam Sai Raghu Ram, during the time of buying the split-window AC, priced at Rs 44,490, he was informed that it comprised an inbuilt Wi-Fi facility as well as a warranty of five years. Through the Wi-Fi facility, modern-day ACs could be connected from the remote using mobile applications.

Ram alleged that he was assured by the company representatives that the model included the Wi-Fi feature at the time of buying the AC. However, to his dismay, the model he bought lacked the technology. The consumer also contended that he was misled by the salesperson that there was a five-year warranty on the AC.