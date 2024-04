HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR : Even as the Congress is dilly-dallying in announcing its candidate for Karimnagar, ticket aspirant Velichala Rajender Rao filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Accompanied by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and MLAs Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and Medipalli Satyam, he handed over his nomination papers to district collector and returning officer Pamela Satpathy at the collectorate.

Earlier, Rajender along with senior party leaders and Congress activists held a rally to the collectorate in a show of strength.

Speaking to reporters, Satyanarayana said the party high command has already decided to nominate Rajender from Karimnagar and would be making the official announcement on Thursday (April 25). “The minister (Prabhakar) and three party MLAs proposed Rajender’s name to the leadership,” he said.

Rajender also mentioned that he is confident of securing the ticket to contest from the segment.