Telangana officials skip KRMB meeting

HYDERABAD: Telangana officials skipped Monday meeting of Krishna River Management Board, conducted in a virtual mode. The Andhra Pradesh engineer-in-chief, C Narayana Reddy, was the only official who attended the meeting from Vijayawada. The Board officials did not conduct the meeting till 3 pm, expecting TS officials would come to the meeting. However, they skipped the meeting due to a court case.

The Board convened the meeting to discuss the release of funds by the sibling states to run the board and also to install telemetry system at some key points. Since the inception of the board, the AP paid Rs 28.26 crore and Telangana Rs 19.71 crore to the Board from 2014-15 to 203-24.

However, both the states did not release any funds to the board in 2024-25.

Though, the TS lodged a complaint with the Board that the AP emptied the water in Nagarjuna Sagar project tail pond, the officials did not come to the meeting to highlight the same. Around 6.737 tmcft available water in the tail pond was drawn by AP from April 13 onwards. Normally, the TS would use the water in tail pond to generate hydel power using reversible pumping system. This would help the state to protect the power gird during critical times.