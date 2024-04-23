Telangana State Board to announce Inter results tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday said that the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examination for both general and vocational streams will be declared on April 24 at 11 am by principal secretary, education department, Burra Venkateshwaram and Shruti Ojha, secretary, TSBIE.

The results will also be made available online on the official website of the TSBIE after the official declaration.

Results can be checked on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in