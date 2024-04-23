'Where will you get funds for crop loan waiver?' MLA Aleti asks CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday said that he will write to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy questioning him on how the promises made to farmers will be fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, he asked where the crores of funds needed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers will come from.

He asked, “You are taking oath in front of gods and goddesses on the implementation of loan waiver. That means you have set aside the other 400 plus promises you made to the people of Telangana?”

Pointing out that the Congress had promised 10 gram gold and `1 lakh to brides, the Nirmal MLA said that the chief minister should say when these promises will be fulfilled.

The BJLP leader said that the saffron party will publish the log of promises made by the Congress government.

“Does Revanth have the guts to say that he will resign from the post of chief minister if the promises he made are not fully implemented by August?” he asked.