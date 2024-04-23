'Won’t tolerate assault on staff': TSRTC

HYDERABAD: After a case was registered in connection with an assault on an RTC employee in Vikarabad on Monday, TSRTC managing director Sajjanar warned that strict action would be taken against those who obstruct the employees discharging duty.
In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “It is sad that those who are doing their duty with commitment and discipline are being abused. With the cooperation of the police department, we will ensure that the accused are severely punished. We will also open history sheets on them. The TSRTC management will not tolerate such attacks that demoralise staff. Legal action will be taken against the accused.”
Sajjanar was replying to Vikarabad superintendent of police N Koti Reddy’s post, who informed him of the incident where the accused person, Nawaz, assaulted the driver, Ramulu, of a bus on Sunday. “Strict action will be taken if anyone assaults RTC employees,” the SP said.
The incident led to protests at the Vikarabad RTC depot, where 45 employees stopped bus services.
The incident reportedly occurred when bus driver Ramulu stopped for breakfast over which a passener, Nawaz, expressed his anger. The driver and the conductor were having lunch in the bus, the accused was upset over the delay. He later assaulted the driver.