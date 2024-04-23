'Won’t tolerate assault on staff': TSRTC

HYDERABAD: After a case was registered in connection with an assault on an RTC employee in Vikarabad on Monday, TSRTC managing director Sajjanar warned that strict action would be taken against those who obstruct the employees discharging duty.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “It is sad that those who are doing their duty with commitment and discipline are being abused. With the cooperation of the police department, we will ensure that the accused are severely punished. We will also open history sheets on them. The TSRTC management will not tolerate such attacks that demoralise staff. Legal action will be taken against the accused.”