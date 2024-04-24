3 held over alleged involvement in disproportionate assets case against former HMDA director

HYDERABAD: ACB officials on Tuesday arrested three persons allegedly involved in the disproportionate assets case against the former HMDA (town planning) director Shiva Balakrishna.

The accused are businesspersons G Satyanarayana Murthy and P Bharatha Kumar apart from a private firm employee P Bharani Kumar, the ACB said, adding that Balakrishna had registered illegally obtained assets in their name. All the accused were sent on judicial remand.

In February, the probe unearthed that the market value of illegal assets amassed by Balakrishna is Rs 250 crore, which was initially thought to amount to Rs 100 crore. The assets were registered in different names including his wife, daughter, brother, son-in-law and a few other people.

Arrested in January, Balakrishna and his brother Shiva Naveen were reportedly granted bail earlier this month.