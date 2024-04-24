Amidst polls, cold war again erupts between ministers in Revanth Reddy cabinet

HYDERABAD: At a time when the Lok Sabha elections are underway, reports of tension among some ministers in the Cabinet led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have set alarm bells ringing in the Congress.

According to sources, ticket distribution is being seen as the cause of the tension as some ministers had been lobbying hard for nominations to their close ones. Also, there are reports of one-upmanship in the upper echelons of the Telangana Congress resurfacing, escalating into what can only be described as a cold war within the ranks.

Revanth’s recent remarks have only exacerbated the existing tensions, further dividing the already strained relationships among the ministers, insiders say. They say that the repercussions of these remarks are palpable at a time the party is fending off a tough challenge from the BJP and the BRS.

The delay in finalisation of the ticket for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency has escalated the tension. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are both lobbying for tickets for their relatives. This has led to a standoff that threatens to damage unity in the party. The fact that the third minister from the erstwhile district, Thummala Nageswara Rao, too is keen that his son Yugandhar is given the ticket has added fuel to the fire, paving the way for a rivalry that could impact the upcoming elections in a major way.

Similar tensions are unfolding in North Telangana, where long-standing rivalries between ministers have resurfaced. Despite attempts to portray unity in public, old animosities remain unresolved, Congress insiders say. The announcement of candidates has actually reignited some feuds, they said.