April 17 violence: Relay hunger strike in HCU enters 2nd day

HYDERABAD: Members of the student union of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) along with other organisations continued their relay hunger strike on Tuesday. Before the protest fast began on Monday, they also held a three-day sit-in protest seeking a fair inquiry into the violence on the campus on April 17.
The student union has demanded that the six-member committee set up by the university suspend habitual perpetrators and fast-track pending complaints and cases.
On the intervening night of April 17 and 18, a clash purportedly broke out between the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that left as many as 15 students injured. Reportedly, a few security guards and the chief warden were also injured while they tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation.
While the SFI and student union alleged that ABVP members attacked a person with disabilities, which required subsequent hospitalisation, the right-wing body claimed that there was a conspiracy to prevent Rama Navami celebrations. They alleged they were attacked using knives and told to stop the festivities. The ABVP alleged that an SFI member attacked a disabled person from their group as well.
Meanwhile, Gachibowli police registered two counter FIRs. “We have issued notices to the students involved and are investigating the matter,” said Gachibowli Station House Officer Anjaneyalu.
Panel to meet students today
Sources from the university administration said, “The committee will meet with the students on Wednesday and will collect information, evidence and other proof to proceed with their report.”