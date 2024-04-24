April 17 violence: Relay hunger strike in HCU enters 2nd day

HYDERABAD: Members of the student union of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) along with other organisations continued their relay hunger strike on Tuesday. Before the protest fast began on Monday, they also held a three-day sit-in protest seeking a fair inquiry into the violence on the campus on April 17.

The student union has demanded that the six-member committee set up by the university suspend habitual perpetrators and fast-track pending complaints and cases.

On the intervening night of April 17 and 18, a clash purportedly broke out between the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that left as many as 15 students injured. Reportedly, a few security guards and the chief warden were also injured while they tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation.